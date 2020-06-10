Celebrating juneteenth with what's called white coats for black lives.

June 19th honors one of the final acts of emancipation of slaves in the u.s. iu health arnett staff in lafayette took the evening to commemorate the longest running african-american holiday.

I talked to a nurse practitioner who says it was a touching moment and one that she hopes sparks change.

Music for 4 seconds sot: in support of all black lives we will take a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds... jb: it was more than just a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Nats of silence birds chirping jb: that kneeling was a symbol of george floyd's death.

That amount of time was how long a minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck causing him to unconscious and later die.

Sot: this feels different jb: this was an emotional event enlightening everyone on institutional racism.

Sot: don't let me fool you we have got a lot of work to do but we are making the steps to create a more diverse environment.

Jb: certified pediatric nurse practitioner mallori walker leads the diversity and inclusion council at iu health arnett.

She says its her job to rid of any of the aforementioned racism in her work place.

Sot: continue to educate yourself learn about your own biases so we can be better health care providers and more importantly better people.

Jb: people of color across the nion are yearning for change.

For a better tomorrow for their family and their future.

Sot: people are geared up ready to create the change that our world needs and i'm all in i am all in.

Jb: in these demonstrations, protests and marches walker says the message speaks to her.

Sot: it does something to your heart.

It truly does something to your heart.

We have been screaming this for a long time.

Jb: the white coats for black lives demonstration included speeches, hugs, love and music.

Nats of music.

Sot: we support our black colleagues we support black lives we support our black community.

Our local community is commemorating juneteenth in other ways this evening.

People gathered at columbian