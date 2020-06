Black Lives Matter Members Meet With Philadelphia Officials, Law Enforcement As Protests Continue Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:43s - Published 1 day ago Matt Petrillo reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TOUGH QUESTIONS FOR ATTORNEYGENERAL MANY WITH BARR.THE EXCLUSIVE IT BE VIEW ON CBSFACE THE NATION.BUT WOE START TONIGHT WITH ADAY OF EVENTS WITH MORE CALLSFOR CHANGE.GOOD EVENING.I'M JOE HOLDEN.LESS THAN AN HOUR AGO, "BLACKLIVES MATTER" PROTESTERS METWITH ELECTED OFFICIALS IN THECITY AS WELL AS LAW ENFORCEMENT.EYEWITNESS NEWS REPORTER MATTPETRILLO IS LIVE AT PHILADELPHIACITY HALL WITH THE STORY.MATT.Reporter: JOE, CITY OFFICIALSCALLED THAT TWO-HOUR MEETING ALISTENING SESSION.IT HAPPENED AS PROTESTS SWEPTALL ACROSS OUR REGION.NO SIGNS WERE HELD DURINGTHIS MOVING PROTEST INMONTGOMERY COUNTY SUNDAY, JUSTHANDLE BARS.THIS IS OUR WAY OF PEACEFULLYPROPOSING.CALLED THE BLACK OUT BIKERIDE.DOZENS OF DEMONSTRATORS ON TWOWHEELS AND DRESSED IN BLACK,COMBINED PEDAL POWER WITH THECALL TO END RACISM.IT STARTED IN CONSHOHOCKEN ANDENDOCARDITISSED AT PHILADELPHIAART MUSEUM.THE MESSAGE THAT WE HAVE ISLOVE ON OUR NEIGHBORS, TREATOTHERS AS YOU WOULD LIKE TO BETREAT AND HE HAD BE THE CHANGETHAT YOU WOULD WANT TO BE.ANOTHER GROUP GROUP CALLEDDOCTORS FOR "BLACK LIVES MATTER"RALLIED BY CENTER CITY SOMESWEARING SCRUBS OR WHITE COATS.WE UNDERSTAND THAT YOUR TRUSTIN THE MEDICAL SYSTEM ISFRACTURED.BUT WE ARE HERE TODAY TO SHOWYOU THAT WE ARE SHOWING UP; THATWE ARE LISTENING.Reporter: AND OVER INGLASSBORO GLOUCESTER COUNTY,DEMONSTRATORS FLOODED INTO THESTREET DURING A NINE-MILE MARCH,SYMBOLIZING THE NEARLY 9 MINUTESTHAT MINNEAPOLIS POLICE OFFICERPUT A KNEE ON GEORGE FLOYD'SNECK.WE FOUND ONE DEMONSTRATORCARRYING A WOODEN CROSSOVER THELAST WEEK, THE STATE OF NEWJERSEY HAS SEEN NEARLY A HUNDREDRALLIES.BACK IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY,PROTESTERS RALLIED OUTSIDECOMMISSIONER JOE GALE'S HOME INPLYMOUTH MEETING.DEMONSTRATORS ARE DID HE AGAINDEMANDING FOR THE REPUBLICAN TORESIGN AFTER HE CALLED "BLACKLIVES MATTER" A HATE GROUP ANDCOMPARED LOOTING TO DOMESTICTERTERRORISM.BUT ON SUNDAY, GALE TOLDEYEWITNESS NEWS HE STANDS BYWHAT HE SAID.THE FAR LEFT HAS CHOSEN TOPAINT LAW ENFORCEMENT AS THEENEMY OF BLACK AMERICANS.Reporter: AND BACK HERE INCENTER CITY, TODAY MARK BEINGSTHE SEVENTH DAY SINCE THENATIONAL GUARD WERE STATIONED TOBE OUTSIDE OF CITY HALL.MEANTIME, POLICE TELL US BETWEENLAST SATURDAY AND MIDNIGHT,THERE HAVE BEEN MORE THAN 760ARRESTS IN PHILADELPHIA LOAN.NOW, MOST OF THOSE WERE FORCURFEW VIOLATIONS FROM OVER THEWEEKEND.WE'RE ALSO TOLD DURING THAT SAMETIME, NEARLY 30 POLICE OFFICERSIN PHILLY WERE INJURED.ONE, IS STILL IN THE HOSPITAL