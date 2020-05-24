Global  

Commissioner Allen Facebook post, Elected officials expectations
Video Credit: WMGT
Community members are asking for Macon-Bibb Commissioner Joe Allen’s resignation after a controversial Facebook post.

The restraining order against the minneapolis police department needs to be approved by a judge before going into effect.

41 nbc's rashaad vann has more... on what other commissioners have to say ... about his comment.

Commissioner allen apologized for the facebook comment saying, police should shoot to kill when protests turn destructive.a picture shows allen saying, "it's now time to shoot to kill them if they continue to destroy.

Lucus: i am very disappointed in my colleague.

I reached out to all commissioners to get their opinion on the issue.

Only commissioner elaine lucus and virgil watkins were able to discuss the expectations of an elective official in regard to the situation .but did not comment on the resignation.

Lucus: my expectation would be that you elected officials would be sensitive enough to what's going on in their community it among their constituents that they would not make insensitive remarks.

Watkins: joe allen issued several apologies, including another one this morning on facebook saying quote "please be humble and kind.

I'm not going to resign for a mistake.tell me one that has not besides jesus.

And yes i will be helping kids have a good christmas through the kyl program.

And our bible program.

Forgiveness was asked for due to a remark i regret.."

C1 3 b13 lucus: reporting in





