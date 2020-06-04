Brexit briefing: 208 days until the end of the transition period Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published 4 days ago Brexit briefing: 208 days until the end of the transition period The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Not extending Brexit transition period ‘will add to burden on businesses’ The UK Government will be adding to the burden on businesses struggling to cope with the Covid-19...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 6 days ago



We cannot keep Brexit negotiations going forever, insists minister Britain “cannot keep negotiating forever” with the EU over Brexit, a minister has insisted while...

WorldNews - Published 20 hours ago







