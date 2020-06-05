Global  

'If I die today, that's on you': Protester gives impassioned speech to black police officer

This was the heart-wrenching moment a protester in Atlanta, Georgia gave a highly emotional speech directed at a black police officer.

In footage captured on June 1 at a George Floyd protest, the protester addresses a black police officer directly with a message of despair.

The protester is heard saying: “My heart hurts, hurts for you.

“I can’t imagine being so lost, to stand out here for $30,000 a year and you can’t even go out and buy the car I purchase?!

“For $30,000 a year, you kill people?!

That’s a hobby, that’s fun, that’s fun for you and you can’t even look me in the eye…as I stand in mine and look at yours, you can’t do that bro?!

“Heard you… and if I die today, that’s on you, I hope you heard that, blink if you heard that.” The filmer said in regards to the officer: "The officer seemed to be broken inside, for he knows that he has chosen sides with the wrong people; and should be on the other side with his people."

