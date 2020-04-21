Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jennifer Aniston donates $1m to fight racism

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Jennifer Aniston donates $1m to fight racism

Jennifer Aniston donates $1m to fight racism

Jennifer Aniston has donated $1 million to fight racism amidst the Black Lives Matter movement.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Nude Photo Of Jennifer Aniston Being Auctioned For Charity

A nude photo of actress Jennifer Aniston will be auctioned off for coronavirus relief funding. Let me...
Daily Caller - Published

Jennifer Aniston Remorseful of Giving Over Too Much of Herself in Marriage to Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston Remorseful of Giving Over Too Much of Herself in Marriage to Brad PittHere is a highlight of Jennifer Aniston's Vanity Fair interview. She did not regret falling for and...
HNGN - Published

Brad Pitt Said Touching Words About Jennifer Aniston Before Affair With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt Said Touching Words About Jennifer Aniston Before Affair With Angelina JolieBrad Pitt talked about Jennifer Aniston in candid interviews before his cheating with Angelina Jolie....
HNGN - Published



Tweets about this

ilysmonica

yam i stan the right person 🖤 https://t.co/cYqTLywddT 4 minutes ago

fancyaniston

‏ً RT @uhniston: i love her. so much. https://t.co/AxP0EMKQmu 6 minutes ago

blakesvilnelle

sage 🌙 RT @aniistonn: i love you with my whole fucking heart jen aniston. https://t.co/ZZkq0WpAIr 6 minutes ago

Juliacalmon07

Julia RT @FanistonTeam: She has my whole heart ❤️ https://t.co/JN2lA9tI8H 11 minutes ago

Juliacalmon07

Julia RT @rachelsaniston: she’ll forever have my heart. https://t.co/QX2HezcGQP 15 minutes ago

Juliacalmon07

Julia RT @number1faniston: proud to look up to her every single day ❤️✨ https://t.co/7IyDrQl8Tf 15 minutes ago

Juliacalmon07

Julia RT @anistoninc: i am so in love with her. https://t.co/iCpEbUI7WJ 15 minutes ago

jennrxch

Carol🤍 RT @ohmyfaniston: I am so proud. https://t.co/FPdIoFj8z3 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Aniston resorting to watching laundry spin on lockdown [Video]

Jennifer Aniston resorting to watching laundry spin on lockdown

Life in coronavirus isolation appears to be sending Jennifer Aniston into a spin after resorting to watching her washing machine turn as a form of entertainment.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:35Published
Friends cast offer fans a chance to join them at show filming [Video]

Friends cast offer fans a chance to join them at show filming

The 'Friends' cast are offering fans a chance to join them at the filming of their reunion special in exchange for donations to charity, Jennifer Aniston has announced.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published
Jennifer Aniston shares sweet slideshow for Kate Hudson's birthday [Video]

Jennifer Aniston shares sweet slideshow for Kate Hudson's birthday

Jennifer Aniston has marked her friend Kate Hudson's birthday with a sweet tribute.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:42Published