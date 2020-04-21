Jennifer Aniston donates $1m to fight racism Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:57s - Published 18 hours ago Jennifer Aniston donates $1m to fight racism Jennifer Aniston has donated $1 million to fight racism amidst the Black Lives Matter movement. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this yam i stan the right person 🖤 https://t.co/cYqTLywddT 4 minutes ago ‏ً RT @uhniston: i love her. so much. https://t.co/AxP0EMKQmu 6 minutes ago sage 🌙 RT @aniistonn: i love you with my whole fucking heart jen aniston. https://t.co/ZZkq0WpAIr 6 minutes ago Julia RT @FanistonTeam: She has my whole heart ❤️ https://t.co/JN2lA9tI8H 11 minutes ago Julia RT @rachelsaniston: she’ll forever have my heart. https://t.co/QX2HezcGQP 15 minutes ago Julia RT @number1faniston: proud to look up to her every single day ❤️✨ https://t.co/7IyDrQl8Tf 15 minutes ago Julia RT @anistoninc: i am so in love with her. https://t.co/iCpEbUI7WJ 15 minutes ago Carol🤍 RT @ohmyfaniston: I am so proud. https://t.co/FPdIoFj8z3 1 hour ago