Reliance Jio-ADIA deal: All you need to know

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) raised ₹5,683.50 crore from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for its Jio Platforms. ADIA’s investment will translate into a 1.16% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

Including the latest investment, Reliance Jio Platforms have so far raised ₹97,885.65 crore from global investors.