India-China tension: What happened at border meeting of top army officers

Top officers of the Indian and Chinese armies held a meeting to try and defuse mounting tension at the Line of Actual Control.

The meeting took place on the Chinese side of the LAC at Moldo, with India being represented by Lt General Harinder Singh, and China by Major General Liu Lin.

Government sources have indicated that the 'direction' of the talks was 'positive'.

Also, further rounds of negotiations are likely to be carried out via military channels.

For around a month now, Indian and Chinese forces have been eyeball-to-eyeball at points along the LAC, with the situation sometimes deteriorating to physical fights.

