Nevada AG Ford leads panel on law enforcement Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:54s - Published 3 hours ago Nevada AG Ford leads a panel on law enforcement. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend RELATED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT.THEY TALKED ABOUT NEW LAWS,THAT COULD HELP OUR COMMUNITIESSTAY SAFE, AFTER THE PROTESTSRELATED TO GEORGE FLOYD'SDEATH." SOMETHING MY MY GROUPINDICATED AND THEY'RESUGGESTING IS THAT WE CREATESOMETHING ALONG THE LINES OFLAW ENFORCEMENT AND PUBLICSAFETY ACCOUNTABILITY UNIT, INTHE OFFICE OF ATTORNEY GENERAL,THAT WILL HAVE INDEPENDENTINVESTIGATIVE AND PROSECUTEAUTHORITY.THIS UNIT WOULD WORK CLOSELYWITH WHAT THEY CALL THE NEW LAWENFORCEMENT AND SURVEILLANCEOVERSIGHT COMMISSION AND ITSADVISORY BOARDS"LEADERS ALSO SPOKE ABOUTOFFICER BODY CAMERAS,DEPARTMENT FUNDING,HIRING PRACTICES AND TRAININGOFFICERS IN RACIAL ISSUES.THEY STRESSED THE IMPORTANCE OFINVOLVING THE COMMUNITY TO HAVEA BETTER POLICE FORCE.ATTORNEY GENERAL FORD WILL HAVEANOTHER DISCUSSION NEXT SUNDAYAT 2 P- M.RIGHT NOW, A "PRAY FOR SHAY"PARADE IS UNDERWAY







Tweets about this