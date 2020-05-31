Columbus Protest

Cash matlock.

Groups across the state have been holding marches this weekend, calling for justice, equal treatment, and an end to systemic racism.

Today, a church in columbus hosted a rally.

Wcbi's tyler hull has more on the story... almost a hundred people came to the jesus and justice rally in columbus sunday.

The rally was organized by kingdom vision international church.

Bishop r.j.

Matthews helped coordinate the rally.

He wanted people in columbus to spread a message of unity in the fight for justice.

"what the reality is man, there's so many people in our community that want to see justice want to see unity want to see things better, and to just simply have the opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with them means the world" jmarcus brooks is a minister at the church.

He says the diversity of the crowd shows the community's willingness to listen and take a stand.

"to see everybody in all different backgrounds, all different cultures to come together and say, listen, there's something we need to address, and we're not gonna stop until it gets addressed.

And so it means the world to me and to our community to get that done" district attorney scott colom believes the show of support across the state signals change on the horizon.

"it's a new day in mississippi, and that we are trying to build a new reputation.

The murder of george floyd was the opportunity for us to show that we stand behind true justice and equality that we will not stand for police brutality, and mississippi all across the state.

They've showed up and they showed out."

The march started at the the columbus police department and ended at the lowndes county courthouse with a rally.

Tyler hull wcbi news... the key focuses of the rally were prayer, praise, protests, and preaching.