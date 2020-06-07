Mayor Bill De Blasio Announces 'Transformative' NYPD Reform Plan
Changes are coming to the NYPD.
A shift in funding is just part of the reform plan, which Mayor Bill de Blasio calls a "transformative movement." CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
Eileen⭐️⭐️⭐️ Deplorable Patriot!🇺🇸 RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: Mayor Bill de Blasio announces shifting of funds from NYPD to youth initiatives: "We are committed to shifting r… 5 seconds ago
Just Me⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @ArchKennedy: Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City will shift funding from the police department to youth services… 8 minutes ago
Carlos Miguel 👑 RT @CBSNewYork: Changes are coming to the NYPD. A shift in funding is just part of the reform plan, which Mayor Bill de Blasio calls a "tra… 16 minutes ago
Casey Bullock RT @alexsalvinews: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announces his intentions to begin defunding the NYPD amid protests following the deat… 18 minutes ago
NYPD bot Mayor Bill De Blasio Announces 'Transformative' NYPD Reform Plan - CBS New York https://t.co/NLS1rLFsc0 22 minutes ago
CBS New York Changes are coming to the NYPD. A shift in funding is just part of the reform plan, which Mayor Bill de Blasio call… https://t.co/yJwEea7SX1 27 minutes ago
Chuck Coan RT @thehill: #BREAKING: Mayor Bill de Blasio announces shifting of funds from NYPD to youth initiatives: "We are committed to shifting reso… 28 minutes ago
Mayor Bill De Blasio Announces NYPD ReformsOn Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio detailed a number of reforms to the NYPD.
NYC Mayor Promises 'Intense Change' With Police Reform ProposalsJustin Heiman/Getty Images New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed four police reforms during a Sunday press conference, after lifting the city's curfew one day early. He announced that the city..
Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Daily BriefingMayor Bill de Blasio announced a series of NYPD reforms and discussed ending the curfew as New York City gets set for Phase One reopening.