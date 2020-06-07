Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mayor Bill De Blasio Announces 'Transformative' NYPD Reform Plan

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Mayor Bill De Blasio Announces 'Transformative' NYPD Reform Plan

Mayor Bill De Blasio Announces 'Transformative' NYPD Reform Plan

Changes are coming to the NYPD.

A shift in funding is just part of the reform plan, which Mayor Bill de Blasio calls a "transformative movement." CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

ekdeplorable

Eileen⭐️⭐️⭐️ Deplorable Patriot!🇺🇸 RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: Mayor Bill de Blasio announces shifting of funds from NYPD to youth initiatives: "We are committed to shifting r… 5 seconds ago

warmerdaze

Just Me⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @ArchKennedy: Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City will shift funding from the police department to youth services… 8 minutes ago

TrojangBaboy

Carlos Miguel 👑 RT @CBSNewYork: Changes are coming to the NYPD. A shift in funding is just part of the reform plan, which Mayor Bill de Blasio calls a "tra… 16 minutes ago

caseybullock18

Casey Bullock RT @alexsalvinews: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announces his intentions to begin defunding the NYPD amid protests following the deat… 18 minutes ago

NYPDbot

NYPD bot Mayor Bill De Blasio Announces 'Transformative' NYPD Reform Plan - CBS New York https://t.co/NLS1rLFsc0 22 minutes ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York Changes are coming to the NYPD. A shift in funding is just part of the reform plan, which Mayor Bill de Blasio call… https://t.co/yJwEea7SX1 27 minutes ago

coanchar

Chuck Coan RT @thehill: #BREAKING: Mayor Bill de Blasio announces shifting of funds from NYPD to youth initiatives: "We are committed to shifting reso… 28 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mayor Bill De Blasio Announces NYPD Reforms [Video]

Mayor Bill De Blasio Announces NYPD Reforms

On Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio detailed a number of reforms to the NYPD.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:42Published
NYC Mayor Promises 'Intense Change' With Police Reform Proposals [Video]

NYC Mayor Promises 'Intense Change' With Police Reform Proposals

Justin Heiman/Getty Images New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed four police reforms during a Sunday press conference, after lifting the city's curfew one day early. He announced that the city..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Daily Briefing [Video]

Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Daily Briefing

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a series of NYPD reforms and discussed ending the curfew as New York City gets set for Phase One reopening.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 18:17Published