KC Black Lives Matter march draws nearly 1,000 protesters Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:39s - Published 49 minutes ago KC Black Lives Matter march draws nearly 1,000 protesters Nearly 1,000 people showed up to a silent Black Lives Matter march Sunday that spanned from City Market Park to East 19th and Delaware streets to 19th and Grand streets back to the park. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AROUND THE WORLD.HERE IN KANSAS CITY, APOWERFUL MOMENTDOWNTOWN ASHUNDREDS OF PEOPLEDRESSED IN WHITE HELD ASILENT MARCH.41 ACTION NEREPORTER NICK STARLINGFOLLOWED THEM TONIGHTAND JOINS US LIVE.NICK, ARE THERE STILLACTIVISTS OUT THERE?GABBWE SAW NEARLY ATHOUSAND PROTESTERSOUT HERE.IT WAS PEACEFUL ALL THEWAY THROUGH"KEEPINGMOSTLY TO THESIDEWALKS SO STREETSWERE NOT BLOCKED OFF.WE"VE HAD MARCHESTHE PAST WEEK"BUTTHIS MARCH WASDIFFERENT.THIS WAS THE FIRSTSILENT PROTEST SOFAR"THERE ARE MOREPROTESTS SCHEDULEDTHROUGHOUT THISCOMING WEEK IN OTHERPARTS OF OUR METROREPORTING LIVE IN KCNICK STA