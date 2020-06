SEPTA Requiring All Riders To Wear Face Covering Beginning Monday Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:21s - Published 5 hours ago SEPTA Requiring All Riders To Wear Face Covering Beginning Monday SEPTA says customers don't have to buy a mask, they use any type of cloth material to cover their mouth and nose. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HOSPITALIZATIONS IN THE STATEFELL FOR THE 14TH STRAIGHTDAY.MEANWHILE, STARTING TODAY,SEPTA IS REQUIRING ALL RIDERSTO WEAR A FACE MASK ORCOVERING TO REDUCE THE SPREADOF COVID-19.THE TRANSIT AGENCY HAS BEENSTRONGLY URGING RIDERS TO WEARFACE COVERINGS, WHILE USING ASYSTEM, BUT IT WAS IN THE AREQUIREMENT.SEPTA SAYS CUSTOMERS DON'THAVE TO BUY A MASK, THEY USE