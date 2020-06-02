Global  

GRAPHIC: Man drives car into Seattle protesters, shoots bystander: police

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:03s - Published
PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIDEO.

Eyewitness video showed a man driving his car into a crowd of protesters in Seattle on Sunday (June 7), apparently shooting and wounding a demonstrator who confronted him as he came to a stop.

Gloria Tso reports.

Eyewitness video showed a man driving his car into a crowd of protesters in Seattle on Sunday (June 7).

According to police, the man then shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him as he came to a stop.

The video first shows the car coming to a halt after hitting a barricade in a crowd of protesters.

A man then falls to the ground on the driver's side of the vehicle after what sounds like a gunshot.

People can then be heard yelling about the presence of a gun at the scene.

A separate eyewitness video also shows the man leaving the car and heading into the crowd of people.

Police said on Twitter that the suspect was in custody, and that firefighters had transported the injured man to the hospital in a stable condition.

They said no one else was injured.

The incident stood in contrast to the otherwise largely peaceful protests which took place across the U.S. on Sunday.



