Champions 2020 - Lexi Hicks - St. Johns High School Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 04:22s - Published 1 day ago Champions 2020 - Lexi Hicks - St. Johns High School In this week's Champions 2020 segment, Lexi Hicks from St. Johns High Schools gives her message to her fellow classmates and other Class of 2020 Graduates. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2020, BROUGHT TO YOU BY THEMICHIGAN EDUCATION ASSOCIATION.THE MEA’S MEMBERS, EDUCATORSFROM ACROSS OUR STATE, ARE PROUDOF THIS YEAR’S HIGH SCHOOLGRADUATES.CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL OF YOU!LEARN MORE AT MEA.ORG.WINTER AND SPRING ATHLETES ARENOT THE ONLY ONES WHO HAD TOMAKE SACRIFICES THIS YEAR.COMMENCEMENT SPEAKERS HAD TODELIVER THEIR THOUGHTS IN A VERYDIFFERENT WA"PRESS PASS" AND THE MEA AREPROUD TO HONOR TEN DISTINGUISHEDSCHOLARS, COMMENCEMENT SPEAKERSFROM MID-MICHIGAN AND TONIGH WEWANT YOU TO MEET AN OUTSTANDINGREPRESENTATIVE OF ST. JOHNS HIGHSCHOOL, LEXI HICKS IS.











Tweets about this Kristen (Dana) LeBaron RT @PP_AllStars: Tune in to Press Pass tonight at 11 on Fox 47 as we celebrate Team 350 breaking down the week that was in sports, along wi… 1 day ago Press Pass All Stars Tune in to Press Pass tonight at 11 on Fox 47 as we celebrate Team 350 breaking down the week that was in sports, a… https://t.co/2eehqmJZAy 1 day ago