Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mayor Walsh Says Boston Looking Into Reallocating Some Of Police Budget

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Mayor Walsh Says Boston Looking Into Reallocating Some Of Police Budget
WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

monzrich

richard mitchell RT @wbz: Mayor Walsh Says Boston Looking Into Reallocating Some Of Police Budget https://t.co/EoGDzFNe82 13 minutes ago

AdorableGrandma

Adorable Grandma RT @BostonGlobe: Boston will look at reallocating parts of the police budget, Mayor Walsh says https://t.co/HROCLXnoZH 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Push for police reform continues in Boston [Video]

Push for police reform continues in Boston

The push for police reform is continuing in Boston.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:18Published
Mayor Walsh: City Officials Looking Into Reallocating Some Of Police Budget [Video]

Mayor Walsh: City Officials Looking Into Reallocating Some Of Police Budget

Some of the money could be reallocated toward training or community involvement.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:24Published
Walsh says Boston is hitting benchmarks in pandemic [Video]

Walsh says Boston is hitting benchmarks in pandemic

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the city is hitting benchmarks in the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:16Published