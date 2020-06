Mayor calls on politicians to understand statue incident

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees has called on national politicians to understand the pulling down of a statue in his city and not simply dismiss it is criminal damage.

Mr Rees says politicians needs to understand people's frustrations in politics and take the "warnings" that came from the protest.

Report by Etemadil.

