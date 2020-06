A mural of George Floyd appeared this week on the West Bank wall in the Palestinian city of Bethlehem .

The mural in Bethlehem was painted by 32-year-old artist Taqi Alddeen Sbatin, and was initiated by Mahmoud Abiedalla, who owns a souvenir shop right across from the wall.

The idea came as a message of solidarity and against police brutality and racism, Abiedalla said.

It is one of many solidarity initiatives taken recently by Palestinians, including protests and candle light vigils, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.