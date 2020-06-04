Kerala Elephant death: Environment Ministry says it may have eaten fruit accidentally| Oneindia News
Air India will get B777 VVIP planes by September after delivery gets delayed from July due to Covid-19; Chidambaram questions AAP's Delhi hospital reservation for residents only; HD Deve Gowda will contest Rajya Sabha seat with Congress support; Mizoram govt has imposed another 2 weeks of total lockdown as the rest of the country opens up; Environment Ministry says Kerala elephant may have accidentally eaten cracker-loaded fruit meant for wild boars and more news
