Kerala Elephant death: Environment Ministry says it may have eaten fruit accidentally| Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:03s - Published 2 hours ago Kerala Elephant death: Environment Ministry says it may have eaten fruit accidentally| Oneindia News Air India will get B777 VVIP planes by September after delivery gets delayed from July due to Covid-19; Chidambaram questions AAP's Delhi hospital reservation for residents only; HD Deve Gowda will contest Rajya Sabha seat with Congress support; Mizoram govt has imposed another 2 weeks of total lockdown as the rest of the country opens up; Environment Ministry says Kerala elephant may have accidentally eaten cracker-loaded fruit meant for wild boars and more news #Unlock1 #ArvindKejriwal #B777 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Kerala elephant may have accidentally consumed cracker-filled fruit: Environment Ministry Primary investigations into the death of pregnant elephant in Kerala has found that it may have...

Hindu - Published 8 hours ago











Tweets about this