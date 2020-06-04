Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kerala Elephant death: Environment Ministry says it may have eaten fruit accidentally| Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:03s - Published
Kerala Elephant death: Environment Ministry says it may have eaten fruit accidentally| Oneindia News

Kerala Elephant death: Environment Ministry says it may have eaten fruit accidentally| Oneindia News

Air India will get B777 VVIP planes by September after delivery gets delayed from July due to Covid-19; Chidambaram questions AAP's Delhi hospital reservation for residents only; HD Deve Gowda will contest Rajya Sabha seat with Congress support; Mizoram govt has imposed another 2 weeks of total lockdown as the rest of the country opens up; Environment Ministry says Kerala elephant may have accidentally eaten cracker-loaded fruit meant for wild boars and more news #Unlock1 #ArvindKejriwal #B777

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Kerala elephant may have accidentally consumed cracker-filled fruit: Environment Ministry

Primary investigations into the death of pregnant elephant in Kerala has found that it may have...
Hindu - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kerala: One arrested in connection with pregnant elephant's death in Palakkad [Video]

Kerala: One arrested in connection with pregnant elephant's death in Palakkad

A man was arrested and another detained in connection with a pregnant elephant's killing in Kerala's Palakkad. The accused were held by joint investigation teams of police and forest departments...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:12Published
Kerala elephant killing | ‘Will nab and punish the culprits’: Prakash Javadekar [Video]

Kerala elephant killing | ‘Will nab and punish the culprits’: Prakash Javadekar

The killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala’s Mallapuram has angered the country with political leaders and eminent personalities condemning the heinous incident. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:36Published
Maneka Gandhi lashes out at Rahul Gandhi, Kerala govt over elephant’s death [Video]

Maneka Gandhi lashes out at Rahul Gandhi, Kerala govt over elephant’s death

BJP leader Maneka Gandhi lashed out at the Kerala government over the death of the elephant in Mallapuram. Maneka blamed the state government over inaction against animal cruelty. Maneka asked for the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:02Published