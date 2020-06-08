This Day in History:
George Orwell’s '1984' Is Published June 8, 1949 The vision of Orwell's final novel
of a bleak, dystopian future
would set the tone for the genre.
"Big Brother is watching you"
would universally come to stand
for oppressive authoritarianism.
Orwell would die of
tuberculosis in 1950.
The book became the
number one seller again, just days
after President Donald Trump's inauguration.
Echoing the concept of "doublespeak" in the novel,
Trump contradicted photo and video evidence by
exaggerating the attendance
numbers of his inauguration.
Since its publication, '1984'
has sold more than 30 million copies.