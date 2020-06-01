PROPOSED POLICE BILL

Weeks worth of protests and unrest across the country - house democrats propose a new bill - intended to increase the accountability of police.... the bill would it makes it easier take officers to both civil and criminal court.

It lowers the bar for what's called "qualified immunity" - which often shields police from lawsuits.

It also forms a database to track some troubled officers who bounce from department to department.

"with the legislation, with accountability and with the transparency and the emphasis on training, we believe that we'll be able to address those type of situations.

It's time for police culture in many departments to change and we believe that the legislation will make a major step forward in that direction."

House democrats want defense secretary mark esper and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff mark milley to appear at a hearing to explain the use of the military domestically.

There are efforts to ban the pentagon from sending surplus equipment to local police.

