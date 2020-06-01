Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PROPOSED POLICE BILL
Video Credit: WEVV - Published
PROPOSED POLICE BILL
PROPOSED POLICE BILL
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Weeks worth of protests and unrest across the country - house democrats propose a new bill - intended to increase the accountability of police.... the bill would it makes it easier take officers to both civil and criminal court.

It lowers the bar for what's called "qualified immunity" - which often shields police from lawsuits.

It also forms a database to track some troubled officers who bounce from department to department.

"with the legislation, with accountability and with the transparency and the emphasis on training, we believe that we'll be able to address those type of situations.

It's time for police culture in many departments to change and we believe that the legislation will make a major step forward in that direction."

House democrats want defense secretary mark esper and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff mark milley to appear at a hearing to explain the use of the military domestically.

There are efforts to ban the pentagon from sending surplus equipment to local police.

A



Related news from verified sources

Is A Human Being’s Life Worth Less Than A ‘Fake $20 Bill’? – OpEd

Or is it just the case with a black man’s life in the United States!  In the year 2020 when a...
Eurasia Review - Published

California blocks bill that could’ve led to a facial recognition police-state

As images of police brutality flashed across our screens this week, Californian lawmakers were...
The Next Web - Published Also reported by •The Verge


News24.com | Police committee welcomes the enactment of IPID amendment bill

The independence of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has been strengthened...
News24 - Published



Tweets about this

NTVNEWS

NTV News The GOP package proposed by Republicans is an extensive overhaul to policing procedures that is set to be considere… https://t.co/9A54bnsOas 56 minutes ago

DEMS_R_GOP

✊🏻 Stained Class 🏴‍☠️ 🦺 #SinglePayer or GTFO RT @DELETETRUMP9: Biden proposed 'Police Officer's Bill of Rights' two months after Rodney King beating https://t.co/AUcDJBJ9rd 1 hour ago

Leturheartsing9

Veronica #BlackLivesMatter South Bend, IN The Community Relations Committee will hold 2 meetings this week re: the propose… https://t.co/SOAspjs0PX 2 hours ago

CSTribune

Casper Star-Tribune The GOP package is one of the most extensive proposed overhauls to policing procedures yet from Republicans. https://t.co/nN1EVheRsK 3 hours ago

KENS5

KENS 5 The GOP package is one of the most extensive proposed overhauls to policing procedures yet from Republicans, who ha… https://t.co/WAKDgMVlOE 3 hours ago

SunriseSouthB

Sunrise South Bend TURN OUT SB Common Council Community Relations Committee will hold 2 mtgs this week on the proposed Police Complain… https://t.co/iZISeFzOjB 3 hours ago

TheManateeMag

The Manatee Proposed bill will allow police to ‘stop-and-frisk’ for pocket change https://t.co/0bpzfvNJz7 6 hours ago

BlackEngineer79

Marion Please read the bill proposed by @TheDemocrats to stop police from murdering Black people. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/dtNCQ9XvWA 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Activists And Organizers To Give List Of Demands To Pittsburgh Officials [Video]

Activists And Organizers To Give List Of Demands To Pittsburgh Officials

The group is not satisfied with Mayor Peduto's police reform plans, KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:37Published
Gov. Jared Polis Praises Work Done On Police Reform Bill [Video]

Gov. Jared Polis Praises Work Done On Police Reform Bill

A bill to improve police accountability in Colorado just passed its final reading in the state Senate.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:14Published
Congress split on policing bill [Video]

Congress split on policing bill

Rep. Gwen Moore supports the “Justice in Policing Act,” while Rep. Glenn Grothman says it will lead to a “timid” police force.

Credit: WISN     Duration: 09:59Published