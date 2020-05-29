Justin Bieber fighting against racial injustice

Global  

Justin Bieber wants to fight against racial injustice as he is "inspired" and has "benefited off" black culture.

Economists think there’s more to national protests than meets the eye, but rather it’s a combination of social injustice, a disproportionate health effect from COVID-19 and an economic toll taken..

Justin Bieber feels bad that it has taken the death of George Floyd to make him wake up to the issue of racism in America.

Hailey is enjoying spending time with her husband during quarantining and says the little things are what matter the most.

