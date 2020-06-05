Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Officer Who Knelt On George Floyd's Neck Appears In Court For First Time

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Officer Who Knelt On George Floyd's Neck Appears In Court For First Time
CBS4's Lauren Pastrana reports Derek Chauvin's bond was raised to $1 million.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Push to reform U.S. police intensifies ahead of Floyd funeral

Pressure for sweeping reforms to policing intensified in the United States on Monday after two weeks...
Reuters - Published

Derek Chauvin: $1.25m bail set for police officer charged with George Floyd's murder

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd on Memorial...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Just JaredIndiaTimesSBSNews24


All four cops charged as military leaders rip Trump for dividing US

All four cops charged as military leaders rip Trump for dividing USA Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against George Floyd's neck was charged...
Mid-Day - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mourners Gather, Honor George Floyd As Push Towards Police Reform Grows [Video]

Mourners Gather, Honor George Floyd As Push Towards Police Reform Grows

Mourners gathered in Texas on Monday to pay their respects to George Floyd. Floyd, a 46-year-old father and black American, died in police custody two weeks ago. Pressure for sweeping reforms to the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published
Democrats kneel to honour George Floyd [Video]

Democrats kneel to honour George Floyd

Senior Democrats kneeled for eight minutes and 46 seconds in honour of black man killed in police custody.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:51Published
Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin Makes First Court Appearance In George Floyd Case, Faces $1M Bail With Conditions [Video]

Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin Makes First Court Appearance In George Floyd Case, Faces $1M Bail With Conditions

The former police officer accused of murdering George Floyd remains in jail, Esme Murphy has the latest (2:05). WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 8, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:05Published