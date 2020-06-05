Officer Who Knelt On George Floyd's Neck Appears In Court For First Time

Mourners Gather, Honor George Floyd As Push Towards Police Reform GrowsMourners gathered in Texas on Monday to pay their respects to George Floyd. Floyd, a 46-year-old father and black American, died in police custody two weeks ago. Pressure for sweeping reforms to the..
Democrats kneel to honour George FloydSenior Democrats kneeled for eight minutes and 46 seconds in honour of black man killed in police custody.
Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin Makes First Court Appearance In George Floyd Case, Faces $1M Bail With ConditionsThe former police officer accused of murdering George Floyd remains in jail, Esme Murphy has the latest (2:05). WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 8, 2020