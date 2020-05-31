New York Federal Prosecutors Reach Out To Prince Andrew Over Jeffrey Epstein

New York federal prosecutors formally sent a message to the U.K. government asking to speak with Prince Andrew.

According to Newser they want to talk about Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking case.

Britain’s Home Office, the agency responsible for the nation's safety and security, has only given a nonresponse.

They said: "As a matter of long-standing policy and practice, we neither confirm nor deny the existence of mutual legal assistance requests.” In the past, a mutual legal assistance treaty said they were considering legal options for Prince Andrew to cooperate.