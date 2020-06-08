U.S. has 'no plan' to extradite Prince Andrew

Global  

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday there were no plans to extradite Britain's Prince Andrew to the United States for questioning in the sex crimes case involving Jeffrey Epstein, after prosecutors accused the royal of evading their efforts to speak to him about his relationship with the late financier.

Lauren Anthony reports.

The U.S. Attorney General has said there are no plans to extradite Britain's Prince Andrew for questioning over the sex crimes case involving late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking to Fox News, William Barr said they just wanted information from the prince.

[Bill Barr, U.S. Attorney General:] "I don't think it's a question of handing him over.

I think it's just a question of having him provide some evidence.

But beyond that, I'm not going to comment." [Bret Baier, Fox News:] "So extradition?" [Bill Barr:] "No." [Bret Baier:] "Just asking for..." [Bill Barr:] "Evidence." [Bret Baier:] "Evidence..." U.S. prosecutors took a swipe at Prince Andrew on Monday (June 8), accusing him of evading their efforts to question him over his relationship with Epstein as part of their inquiry into possible co-conspirators.

Epstein was awaiting trial on charges of trafficking minors when he died last August in a New York City federal prison.

Lawyers for the prince have hit back though - accusing them of seeking publicity rather than his help.

Manhattan-based federal prosecutor, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, said Andrew had - quote - “sought to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate”, but had not provided federal authorities with an interview - and had repeatedly declined such requests.

Berman was responding to a report by Britain’s Sun newspaper that said investigating U.S. authorities had sent the British government a formal request asking for access to the prince.

Britain’s interior ministry did not comment on the existence of any requests.

Buckingham Palace is also not commenting on the legal case.

Andrew's lawyers did put out a statement though - saying the prince, whose official title is the Duke of York, had offered his help to the U.S. Department of Justice three times this year.



