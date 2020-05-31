Prince Andrew comes out fighting

New York Federal Prosecutors Reach Out To Prince Andrew Over Jeffrey Epstein



New York federal prosecutors formally sent a message to the U.K. government asking to speak with Prince Andrew. According to Newser they want to talk about Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking case... Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 8 hours ago

UK Prince Andrew's lawyers hit back over U.S. inquiry into Epstein



Lawyers for UK's Prince Andrew have accused the U.S. Department of Justice of "seeking publicity" by suggesting the royal hasn't been willing to help with their investigation. into Jeffrey Epstein... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13 Published 9 hours ago