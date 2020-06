Prosecutors: No Charges Will Be Filed Against 'Peaceful' Protesters Arrested For Violating Curfew, Failing To Disperse Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:39s - Published 6 hours ago Prosecutors: No Charges Will Be Filed Against 'Peaceful' Protesters Arrested For Violating Curfew, Failing To Disperse District Attorney Jackie Lacey and City Attorney Mike Feuer say they will not prosecute any peaceful protestors who were arrested during recent protests. 0

