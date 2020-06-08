Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tampa's Old City Hall illuminated in honor of George Floyd

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Tampa's Old City Hall illuminated in honor of George Floyd

Tampa's Old City Hall illuminated in honor of George Floyd

The City of Tampa honored George Floyd by illuminating Old City Hall in crimson and gold, the colors of his high school Alma mater in Houston.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Las Vegas City Hall will light up in crimson and gold [Video]

Las Vegas City Hall will light up in crimson and gold

Las Vegas City Hall will light up in crimson and gold to honor George Floyd.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:10Published
Mourners Gather, Honor George Floyd As Push Towards Police Reform Grows [Video]

Mourners Gather, Honor George Floyd As Push Towards Police Reform Grows

Mourners gathered in Texas on Monday to pay their respects to George Floyd. Floyd, a 46-year-old father and black American, died in police custody two weeks ago. Pressure for sweeping reforms to the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Local Leaders Urge Protesters To Keep Moving Message Forward During Vigil For George Floyd [Video]

Local Leaders Urge Protesters To Keep Moving Message Forward During Vigil For George Floyd

At a vigil for George Floyd in front ​of Grand Prairie City Hall Sunday, leaders of local ​NAACP chapters told the public ​the message needs to be moved forward. ​

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:45Published