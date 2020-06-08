Tampa's Old City Hall illuminated in honor of George Floyd
The City of Tampa honored George Floyd by illuminating Old City Hall in crimson and gold, the colors of his high school Alma mater in Houston.
Las Vegas City Hall will light up in crimson and gold to honor George Floyd.
Mourners Gather, Honor George Floyd As Push Towards Police Reform GrowsMourners gathered in Texas on Monday to pay their respects to George Floyd.
Floyd, a 46-year-old father and black American, died in police custody two weeks ago.
Pressure for sweeping reforms to the..
Local Leaders Urge Protesters To Keep Moving Message Forward During Vigil For George FloydAt a vigil for George Floyd in front of Grand Prairie City Hall Sunday, leaders of local NAACP chapters told the public the message needs to be moved forward.