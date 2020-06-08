Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daniel Radcliffe hopes JK Rowling's tweet hasn't 'tarnished' Harry Potter

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Daniel Radcliffe hopes JK Rowling's tweet hasn't 'tarnished' Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe hopes JK Rowling's tweet hasn't 'tarnished' Harry Potter

'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe has said he is "deeply sorry" for the "pain" J.K.

Rowling's comments may have caused people, after she accused of being transphobic when she posted a controversial tweet about menstruation over the weekend.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to J.K. Rowling Controversy: ''Transgender Women Are Women''

This weekend, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling was accused of making transphobic comments on social...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsHinduJust JaredContactMusicBelfast Telegraph




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Katie Leung responds after J.K. Rowling's anti-trans controversy [Video]

Katie Leung responds after J.K. Rowling's anti-trans controversy

Rowling sparked outrage online after she reacted to an article titled, 'Opinion: Creating a more equal post- COVID-19 world for people who menstruate'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Harry Potter Film Cast Member Speaks Out On Black Lives Matter Movement [Video]

Harry Potter Film Cast Member Speaks Out On Black Lives Matter Movement

Katie Leung, known for her role as Cho Chan in the “Harry Potter” films spoke out about J.K. Rowling’s controversy. According to the HuffPost, she lured people to read her Twitter thread by..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Katie Leung Responds After J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Controversy [Video]

Katie Leung Responds After J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Controversy

Katie Leung Responds After J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Controversy Rowling sparked outrage online after she reacted to an article titled, 'Opinion: Creating a more equal post- COVID-19 world for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published