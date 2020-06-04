Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LA remembers Floyd and others killed by police
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:58s - Published
LA remembers Floyd and others killed by police

LA remembers Floyd and others killed by police

From California to Texas, people remembered recent victims. Botham Jean's sister said each new killing is a trauma, and protests show it is time for change.

Caroline Malone reports

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A memorial service was held in Los Angeles on Monday (June 8) to remember victims of police killings.

"Not only did they shoot my baby 7 times, they ran him over." There were four empty coffins to represent recent high profile cases of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Ryan Charles Twyman.

The sister of another victim Botham Jean, killed in 2018, attended a memorial in Texas.

Alissa Findley said the momentum in protests this time is different, but the trauma she feels is the same.

"Every time another event, another killing happens, it's trauma.

It brings me back to receiving that call from the hospital, letting me know that Botham has passed." Henry "Kiki" Watson was part the 'LA Four' who served time for badly beating white truck driver Reginald Denny.

That was during the LA Riots in 1992, after four cops were acquitted of beating black motorist Rodney King.

"People, I just want to say, can we all get along?

Can we get along?" Watson says he is still angry, and doesn't think anything has fundamentally changed.

"...Okay, first of all, you see the make up of the protesters out there, right?

It's a bunch of white kids, right, so that is why they haven't just released the dogs or started shooting, you know, just killing people...Now, if it was a bunch of black kids out there, they would have been started shooting and killing and everything." People have been protesting the recent police killings nationwide for 14 days.

"I feel safer of right now, but I don't know how long this will last." They continue to call for justice for those killed, and zero tolerance when excessive force is used by police.



Related news from verified sources

Sen. Gilibrand calls for ban on chokeholds

Democrats are preparing a sweeping package of police reforms as pressure builds on the federal...
USATODAY.com - Published

The Killers Reference George Floyd In New Version Of 'Land Of The Free'

The song is given a sombre new reading... *The Killers* have shared a new version of their song...
Clash - Published

Tear Down The Racist Statues, End Racist Debt And Pay For Equalizing Reparations – OpEd

The statues are coming down. The most recent avalanche began in the United States after the murder of...
Eurasia Review - Published



Tweets about this

mandtak2001

Amanda Chappell 🧘🏿‍♀️🌟 RT @OlivetteOtele: While UK has gone on a rant over statues (yes it matters but...), anybody here remembers him&others killed just for bein… 3 hours ago

OlivetteOtele

Historian While UK has gone on a rant over statues (yes it matters but...), anybody here remembers him&others killed just for… https://t.co/w5Ydua8KuT 5 hours ago

Rellyluvsfairen

Relly RT @ReutersTV: LA remembers Floyd and others killed by police https://t.co/gYXxacegux https://t.co/qJa5CuK1VN 3 days ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV LA remembers Floyd and others killed by police https://t.co/gYXxacegux https://t.co/qJa5CuK1VN 3 days ago

DETLIX106

Angel Gomez RT @EmCstMichFanClb: .If you remember & honor #GEORGEFLOYD, then u should do the same 4 #DAVIDDORN & the others who have either been innoce… 5 days ago

EmCstMichFanClb

EM CST ]V[ FAN CLUB .If you remember & honor #GEORGEFLOYD, then u should do the same 4 #DAVIDDORN & the others who have either been inn… https://t.co/hmkYOPnBFL 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters Continue To Demand Change [Video]

Protesters Continue To Demand Change

Friday will mark the 16th day of demonstrations in New York City following the death of George Floyd. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:46Published
Denver Office of the Independent Monitor to investigate DPD’s approach during protests [Video]

Denver Office of the Independent Monitor to investigate DPD’s approach during protests

The Denver Office of the Independent Monitor announced Thursday morning that it had accepted an unanimous call from the Denver City Council to investigate the police department’s approach to recent..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:48Published
Healthcare Workers Take Knee In Solidarity With Nationwide Protests [Video]

Healthcare Workers Take Knee In Solidarity With Nationwide Protests

At Baptist Health facilities all over South Florida, doctors, nurses and staff took a knee for the length of time the police officer in Minnesota had his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:14Published