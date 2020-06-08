Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Katie Leung responds after J.K. Rowling's anti-trans controversy

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Katie Leung responds after J.K. Rowling's anti-trans controversy

Katie Leung responds after J.K. Rowling's anti-trans controversy

Rowling sparked outrage online after she reacted to an article titled, 'Opinion: Creating a more equal post- COVID-19 world for people who menstruate'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Harry Potter Film Cast Member Speaks Out On Black Lives Matter Movement [Video]

Harry Potter Film Cast Member Speaks Out On Black Lives Matter Movement

Katie Leung, known for her role as Cho Chan in the “Harry Potter” films spoke out about J.K. Rowling’s controversy. According to the HuffPost, she lured people to read her Twitter thread by..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Katie Leung Responds After J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Controversy [Video]

Katie Leung Responds After J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Controversy

Katie Leung Responds After J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Controversy Rowling sparked outrage online after she reacted to an article titled, 'Opinion: Creating a more equal post- COVID-19 world for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published