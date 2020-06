George Floyd to be laid to rest today Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:06s - Published 3 hours ago George Floyd to be laid to rest today George Floyd, the man whose death inspired a move for global change and justice, is being laid to rest today. This comes as the officer charged with his death made his first court appearance. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THIS COMES AS THE FIRED POLICEOFFICER CHARGED WITH HIS DEATHMADE HIS FIRST COURTAPPEARANCE.ABC'S INES DE LA CUETARA IS INWASHINGTON WITH THE LATEST.TWO WEEKS AFTER HIS DEATHSHOCKED THE NATION ANEMOTIONAL FAREWELL FOR GEORGEFLOYD IN HIS HOMETOWN OFHOUSTON MOURNER SOT: THIS MANWHOSE DEATH HAS CHANGED THEWORLD.HE'S CHANGED THE WORLD.YOU HAVE TO COME.YOU KNOW, YOU HAVE TO.I CAN'T EXPLAIN IT.PALLBEARERS WALKING FLOYD'SCASKET OUT OF A CHURCH...A PUBLIC VIEWING FOR THE MANWHO HASE BECOME THE FACE OF AMOVEMENT..WITH MORE THAN 6-THOUSANDPEOPLE BRAVING THE TEXAS HEATTO PAY THEIR RESPECTS..AND OVERNIGHT A CANDLELIGHTVIGIL AT GEORGE FLOYD'S HIGHSCHOOL CRUMP SOT: "PEOPLE ASKME ALL THE TIME..WHAT MAKES THIS KILLINGDIFFERENT FROM ALL THE REST..IT IS BECAUSE THERE ISLITERALLY A DOCUMENTARY OF HISDEATH..AND HE'S NARRATING HIS DEATH."HIS FAMILY - GRATEFUL FLOYDSOT: "IF HE WAS TOLD THAT HEWOULD HAVE HAD TO SACRIFICE HISLIFE TO BRING THE WORLDTOGETHER, KNOWING HIM HE WOULDHAVE DID IT..." VICE PRESIDENTJOE BIDEN MEETING PRIVATELYFOR MORE THAN AN HOUR WITHFLOYD'S FAMILY..SEEN HERE WITH HIS DAUGHTERGIANNA.THE MEMORIAL HAPPENING AS THEFORMER POLICE OFFICER CHARGEDWITH MURDERING FLOYD MADE ACOURT APPEARANCE INMINNEAPOLIS...(GFX) THE JUDGE SETTING BAIL AT1 POINT 2-5 MILLION DOLLARSFOR DEREKCHAUVIN (GFX) INSIDE THECOURTROOM..THE PROSECUTOR LAID OUT THECASE AGAINST THE VETERANOFFICER, SAYING CHAUVIN PLACEDHIS KNEE ON FLOYD'S NECK FORNEARLY NINE MINUTES AS HE "WENTLIMP." A LAWYER FOR THOMASLANE, ANOTHER EX-COP CHARGEDIN THE CASE, IS PLACING THEBLAME ON CHAUVIN..GRAY SOT: "MY CLIENT DIDEXACTLY WHAT HE WAS SUPPOSED TODO.FOLLOWED THE EXPERIENCEDOFFICER'S ADVICE." TAG:FOLLOWING THE SERVICE, FLOYDWILL BE LAID TO REST NEXT TOHIS MOTHER AT THE HOUSTONMEMORIAL GARDENS.INES DE LA CUETARA (ABC NEWSWASHINGTON)RIGHT NOW - IN WASHINGTON- HOW