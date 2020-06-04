Day one of three day weekend protests was peaceful

Protesters were at the courthouse green again today, this time for day one of a 3-day peaceful protest weekend.

Fox 55's jentill neal tells us how different groups are trying to get the same message across after weeks of protests.

> 1:25- 1:30 on one side of the street ... a moment of silence for george floyd.at that exact moment on the other side of the street ... loud chants calling for changes in policing.

Two groups wanting similar changes ... but different ideas on how to achieve them.> 13:39:31-13:39:41"immediately with the police getting to know the people more, get out of those cars more, start reaching out a lot more."

Ernijah auguste is with the peop movement - which has organized three days of speakers and protests.> 13:41:29-13:41:44"we demand that tear gas not be used for civilians.

The second one is no choke holds, and the pressing your hands on a neck will not be allowed."the other group across the street called firm which stands for fighting injustice and racial matters creared a week ago - it wants the city to enact the eight cant wait policies being pushed across the country.> 13:45:40-13:45:59"it's eight policies that can be enforced in each community right now.

Fort wayne has three of the eight.

We need the rest of the five.

The rest of those being the duty to intervene, banning all strong holds and chokeholds with the fort wayne police deparment."and requiring deescalation and banning shooting at moving vehicles.

These are things lattimore says can be done right now.with more people coming out this weekend..

They hope officials are watching.> 13:50:13-13:50:18"just the amount of faces of the different communities that are coming out to support this one cause is amazing."

There are two more days of this event tomorrow police 3 brutality, reform, and legislation will be some of the