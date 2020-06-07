Protesters in Starkville call for an end to police brutality

And people in tupelo weren't the only ones protesting this weekend.

I was in starkville early this morning where hundreds marched for justice.

Many told me they wanted to join the rest of the world and let black people know they are not alone.

And working together."

Nats chanting.

"no justice, no peace."

Voices of starkville protesters echoing the same message that has been sweeping the nation.

Nats drums playing marching to the beat of african drums, locals like monika jankun-kelly filled unity plaza to support the black lives matter movement.

Monika jankun-kelly, protester- "i'm just here to lift up black voices and demand justice."

Volunteers made t-shirts with black power fists with the hashtag starkville stand up to show unity.

Joseph stone, pastor, second baptist church - "we are trying to represent all of starkville.

We got the maroon and white representing mississippi state university.

We got the white representing our black community.

We got the black representing our black community."

Others made signs for protesters like titus nuiland, who hopes his message will finally reach ears across the nation.sot titus nuiland, protester- "respect existence or expect resistance.

We tried to do it peacefully by kneeling with kaepernick and stuff in the nfl but it didn't work out so what we gonna have to do is show em, put the strong am on em pretty much."

As they marched people from all backgrounds and ages shouted the famous last words of george floyd before he died in police custody.

Nats "i can't breathe."

"i can't breathe" proving his words didn't die with him, the community looks forward to more changes in the community moving forward.

Sot- joseph stone- "the easy part is the marching.

The easy part is making the signs.

But the hard art is coming back together after this and debriefing and working together.

The protests here in north mississippi came on the same day george floyd was laid to rest in his native north carolina.

Live in tupelo, sydney darden, w-t-v-a nine news.

Community members also gathered in oxford today