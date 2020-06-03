Protests continued this weekend over the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.One protest in Tupelo started at the courthouse and ended at Fairpark on Saturday.

Protesters in Tupelo call for an end to police brutality

Protesting this weekend.

Protesters in tupelo also filled the streets.

And wtva's sydney darden found out they demanded change not just in the country, but in their community.

Hundreds filled the streets in tupelo to continue the fight for justice for george floyd.

Calls to action filled every nearby ear.

Nats "black lives matter!"

Say his name george floyd.

Say his name george floyd."

Protesters like andrarcis coleman, said the protest was all about letting everyone know injustice for one is an injustice for all.

Sot andrarcis coleman, protester- "my skin color is not a crime.

We all matter in any type of way.

We are all equal."

For many, the most essential part was being able to voice their concerns to a large platform.

Nat "if you care about black lives, if the community wants to stand up for black lives, if the community wants to protect black lives, then we must know and communicate about black lives.

And others like dylan lewis took the opportunity to remind everyone that the fight for equality goes far beyond floyd.

Sot dylan lewis, protester -" breonna taylor's murderers, the police officers that killed her two months ago are still on the loose and have yet to be arrested and it's just frustrating."

As the fight continues supporters said it's not just about showing up today, but every day after.

Sot valerie fields, protester -"silence is violence.

We've been through so much over the years and we are just trying to get a change in the law enforcement and he law particular rim of society today."

In tupelo sydney darden wtva 9 news.

