Hong Kong protesters march to mark the first anniversary of anti-extradition law movement
Protesters marched at Central District on the first anniversary of the anti-extradition bill movement in Hong Kong on June 9.
The video shows hundreds of protests walking down the road while shouting: "Corrupted cops should be dead."
Police stop protesters marching on first anniversary of anti-extradition bill movement in Hong KongPolice stopped protesters marching at Central District in Hong Kong to mark the first anniversary of anti-extradition bill movement on Tuesday (June 9).
According to the filmer, around 30 people..
A year on, Hong Kong protesters torn between hope and fearDozens attended a peaceful lunchtime rally in Hong Kong's Central financial district on Tuesday, marking one year since a massive rally that sparked months of pro-democracy protests. Supporters of the..
