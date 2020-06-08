Global  

Spread From Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Is 'Very Rare,' WHO Says

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:20s
Spread From Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Is 'Very Rare,' WHO Says Evidence from the earliest COVID-19 outbreaks indicated that asymptomatic carriers could easily spread the virus via person-to-person contact.

On Monday, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said that while it's still possible for asymptomatic carriers to spread coronavirus, it is not the main way the virus is being transmitted.

WHO Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, via CNBC WHO Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, via CNBC Though more research is needed, similar findings could change COVID-19 policy.

An April report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that social distancing was important because of the "potential for presymptomatic transmission." WHO Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, via CNBC WHO Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, via CNBC

umhadi1977

faryal ahmed RT @FaheemYounus: Good news! @WHO says asymptomatic spread of COVID is rare. I agree and it makes sense Each cough may emit ~3000 and sne… 52 seconds ago

alexjvmes

Alex James The WHO now says that asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 is "very rare." CDC says virus does not easily spread from co… https://t.co/f9XZEv4q6u 1 minute ago

truthfulmario

Mario Andrés🇨🇴 @WORLDSTAR That's a misleading headline while that may be true, 40% of COVID spread is from asymptomatic people. 3 minutes ago

mricodad

Milton Rico - wash your hands RT @kurteichenwald: So much garbage is being spread based on the misread of what WHO meant regarding dangers of COVID infection from asympt… 3 minutes ago

PfaffSC

dpfaff RT @statnews: After strong pushback from public health experts, a top WHO official clarified scientists don’t know yet how often asymptomat… 3 minutes ago

LuciaParamita

Leo the Lion @nytimes Damage already done. Why is the WHO so bad at this? We know from multiple studies that asymptomatic (wheth… https://t.co/tdTBlSRpoT 12 minutes ago

MehvAlavi

Mehvish Z Alavi RT @hemofelo: WHO clarifying their absolutely horrific statement from yesterday. TIME: Unpacking the New WHO Controversy Over Asymptomatic… 13 minutes ago

beverlyHayes6

beverly Hayes RT @LMK1Leeroy: WHO/CDC: "Asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 is very rare". A virus spreads from sick people, who would've thunk?!!! Lockdown… 15 minutes ago


