Spread From Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Is 'Very Rare,' WHO Says Evidence from the earliest COVID-19 outbreaks indicated that asymptomatic carriers could easily spread the virus via person-to-person contact.

On Monday, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said that while it's still possible for asymptomatic carriers to spread coronavirus, it is not the main way the virus is being transmitted.

Though more research is needed, similar findings could change COVID-19 policy.

An April report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that social distancing was important because of the "potential for presymptomatic transmission."