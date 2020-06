UCSF Epidemiologist Explains More About Asymptomatic Coronavirus Transmission After WHO Clarifies Statement Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:48s - Published 2 hours ago UCSF Epidemiologist Explains More About Asymptomatic Coronavirus Transmission After WHO Clarifies Statement The World Health Organization clarified the widespread confusion it spread across the globe after saying transmission of COVID-19 by asymptomatic individuals is "very rare." A UCSF epidemiologist told Allen Martin what else we're learning about the virus as shelter-in-place guidelines ease. (6/9/20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend