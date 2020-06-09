Global  

Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Bonnie Pointer Dies at 69 | Billboard News

Bonnie Pointer, founding member of '70s vocal group the Pointer Sisters, has died at 69.

