Jeff Bezos 'Happy to Lose Customers' Over Solidarity With Black Lives Matter

Jeff Bezos 'Happy to Lose Customers' Over Solidarity With Black Lives Matter Bezos took to Instagram to share a screenshot of an email from a customer who was annoyed by Amazon's statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Via email to Jeff Bezos Via email to Jeff Bezos Via email to Jeff Bezos Bezos responded to the customer named Dave via Instagram.

Jeff Bezos, via Instagram