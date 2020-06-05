School House 7 - Special's Week Day 2

VETERINARY SOCIETY.AND NOW LOCAL EDUCATOR JAY HALLIS BACK WITH DAY TWO OF SPECIALSWEEK ON SCHOOL HOUSE 7.



Tweets about this Jon '41 shots' Sawyer @druidian @0x00string @da_667 @LPNational @Jorgensen4POTUS well considering the most (and all here) private schools… https://t.co/1lpPmLs8Fj 8 hours ago teen. thats crazy af. Jake Fromm was on that netflix special about high school qb’s & plays with nothing BUT niggas. all… https://t.co/3qdLAFyo9L 6 days ago