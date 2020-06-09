Philip’s 99th birthday marked by photograph with the Queen
The Duke of Edinburgh is celebrating his 99th birthday.
Philip will be marking the big day in lockdown at Windsor Castle with the Queen.
He only retired from public life in 2017, aged 96.
