Secretary Of Defense And Secretary Of The Army Consider Renaming Confederate Named Bases

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Secretary of the Army spoke out about bases honoring Confederate leaders.

According to Business Insider, they both are open to talking about renaming the bases.

The statement comes after two weeks of nationwide protests over police brutality and systemic racism.

In the past, Army officials said they had “"no plans to rename any street or installation.” At the time, they said Confederate names were used for “reconciliation, not to demonstrate support for any particular cause or ideology.”

