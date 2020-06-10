Global  

California School Districts Face Uncertain Road To Reopening
No one knows what school is going to look like when and if it reopens in the fall.

And the State Superintendent's guidelines released yesterday are raising more questions than answers.

John Ramos reports.

(6/9/20)

