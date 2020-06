Attorney General William Barr Said Trump Was Taken To Bunker For Security Reasons

Attorney General William Barr undermined President Donald Trump’s claim.

Trump said he was taken to the White House security bunker for an “inspection” rather than for safety reasons.

According to Business Insider, Barr said the protests against police brutality posed a security threat to Trump.

The Washington Post reported First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron were rushed to the bunker.

This happened after several protesters breached the barricaded near the White House lawn.