135 Former SDNY Prosecutors Decry Ousting Of US Attorney Geoffrey Berman

135 former New York prosecutors rose up on Sunday in a letter of protest, to defend former US Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

Berman was fired as the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York on Saturday by President Trump.

The move came after Attorney General William Barr late Friday claimed Berman had resigned, which he disputed.

They are politicizing an office that for more than 200 years has remained apolitical, and are undermining confidence in our criminal justice system.