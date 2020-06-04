SF Public Works Apologizes For Painting Over Black Lives Matter Mural On Bernal Rock
A city public works department apologized for painting over a Black Lives Matter mural on a boulder high atop a hill overlooking Bernal Heights.
Bernal Rock has become the center of a tug of war between neighbors.
Motion to dismiss curfew charges against protesters heading to councilCity council will consider reducing or dropping charges against protesters arrested for breaking last week’s curfew. The Law and Public Safety Committee me today to discuss the next steps – but..
Berkeley Lawmakers Approve Black Lives Matter MuralBlack lives matter murals are going up in cities across the country. Now, Berkeley lawmakers are meeting to decide where to place a mural in their city.
Black Lives Matter Mural ProjectBlack Lives Matter Mural Project