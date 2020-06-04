Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SF Public Works Apologizes For Painting Over Black Lives Matter Mural On Bernal Rock

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:17s - Published
SF Public Works Apologizes For Painting Over Black Lives Matter Mural On Bernal Rock

SF Public Works Apologizes For Painting Over Black Lives Matter Mural On Bernal Rock

A city public works department apologized for painting over a Black Lives Matter mural on a boulder high atop a hill overlooking Bernal Heights.

Bernal Rock has become the center of a tug of war between neighbors.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

'Black Lives Matter' artwork continuously repainted on famed California rock

A California rock known for being a canvas for local artists has been the site of a neighborhood...
FOXNews.com - Published

Belfast Black Lives Matter protest 'endangered lives,' says Public Health Agency and PSNI

The Public Health Agency and the PSNI have said all those who gathered at Wednesday’s Black Lives...
Belfast Telegraph - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Motion to dismiss curfew charges against protesters heading to council [Video]

Motion to dismiss curfew charges against protesters heading to council

City council will consider reducing or dropping charges against protesters arrested for breaking last week’s curfew. The Law and Public Safety Committee me today to discuss the next steps – but..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:35Published
Berkeley Lawmakers Approve Black Lives Matter Mural [Video]

Berkeley Lawmakers Approve Black Lives Matter Mural

Black lives matter murals are going up in cities across the country. Now, Berkeley lawmakers are meeting to decide where to place a mural in their city.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:14Published
Black Lives Matter Mural Project [Video]

Black Lives Matter Mural Project

Black Lives Matter Mural Project

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:54Published