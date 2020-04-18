Only certainty is uncertainty for Colt Keith: Biloxi shortstop awaits MLB Draft future

Biloxi baseball star Colt Keith says he’s talked to scouts from all 30 Major League Baseball teams, but which one is gonna pick him?

- or will he get picked at all?

- how much money will they offer- him?

Will it be enough to keep- him from going to arizona state- will a shorter draft work for o- against him?- a lot more questions than - answers, this week... leading - up to the m-l-b first-year- player draft.

- - nat ---> bat crack- "really the only thing that's - been staying consistent is- nobody is telling anybody - anything."- it's the certainty of - un-certainty... that's giving - biloxi's colt - keith so much to think about...- on the eve of the m-l-b draft.- "i don't know if it's usually - like this, but i read around on- the articles and stuff and- - - - what people have been saying is- in this draft, no one is giving- away their card."

- a lot of dreams shattered, for- - - - draft day hopefuls... when the- league announced last month it- was cutting the - amateur selection process...- from 40 rounds... all - the way down to just five.- the arizona state signee- currently checks in as the- 87th-ranked - prospect, according to m- l-b - pipeline... good for a third- round pick... at least on paper- "well, it's really stressful to- think that i don't know where - i'm going to be going in- the next two days.

Like i don't- know if i'm going to be going t- arizona to attend - arizona state or going to pro - ball."- keith says the scouts have gone- - - - dark, over the past four or fiv- days... leaving him with little- to no indication... as to - what his actual slot value will- be... on draft day.

- good thing for him... there's - option 1-a... and 1-b.- "i have a number and if it drop- below that number, then i'm - going to attend - arizona state.

I think it'll be- great either way.

Either i go - - - - play for an organization and- work my way up and then if not,- i go to arizona state and - develop there for three - years and play at a great - program and eventually i end up- getting drafted again."

- as the reigning 20-19 gatorade- - - - player of the year... keith is - true five-tool player... with - most of his draft day appeal...- coming from the left side of th- infield.- the former indian can also run- it up to 96, on the gun... with- a - wipeout slider.

- "there has been a couple of - teams ask me about doing both,- and i'm completely- open to it.

I mean there's guys- like brendan mckay, shohei- ohtani, those - guys are on top of their game - and i wouldn't mind doing both.- i love competing- on the mound, i love competing- in the box so whatever the team- - - - has me do i'll be fine with it.- keith says he'll be watching th- draft at home... with his mom - and - dad... and his advisor on the - phone... ready to embrace the - other side of his future on the- diamond... just a few months- after losing his senior - season... to covid-19.

"i've- been looking forward to draft - day for i don't even know how - long, since i - could remember playing baseball- and i'm definitely excited but- i'm also nervous.

- i'm just going to let everythin- fall into place.

I mean it's al- - - - in god's hands so i'm just- letting everything fall into- place."

- - keith says his parents will be- ready to get some reaction- video, of the big moment... eve- though sometimes they - have trouble pressing the play- button.

- as for his number... keith says- he's not at liberty to say- publically... so it doesn't com- back to hurt