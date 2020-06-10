Biloxi’s Colt Keith survives MLB Draft pressure cooker

|
- as if colt keith wasn't already- stressed out enough, about- his baseball future... the- former biloxi indian says he- only got one hour of sleep... - the night before day 2 of the - m-l-b - draft.- the rest of the day was even- more of a pressure cooker - situation... having to wait mor- than four hours... and- almost 100 picks... to- finally... get the call of his- life.
- - nat ---> "batting third and playing third base, - number 33, junior, colten - keith!"
"it was like insane.
It was definitely the most stressful - night of my life and it went- from probably one of the worst- days of my life to the best day- of my life in the matter of - a minute."
Four rounds into the 20-20 m-l-- first-year player draft... time- was - starting to run out... on the - former biloxi baseball star.- "there were a few teams that called and said hey, like we- - - - didn't expect this guy to be- here so we're going to pick him- instead of you.
There was three- or four of those calls, - so it's just bad luck and the - circumstance really pushed me - down."
- - - down but not out... colt keith- says he started to accept a - future... that included three - years, at arizona state...- before- living out his lifelong dream..- of going pro.
- that is... until the detroit- tigers... threw him a wicked- curveball.- "detroit called out of nowhere and offered what i wanted, so - basically went from a - frown to a grin standing up - going crazy and it was like tha- when they picked- me.
And it was just - you'll- never see me go from that down- to that high in a matter of 10- - - - seconds."
What the tigers offered their - fifth round pick... was third - round money... which could be a- high as 857-thousand- dollars... and as low as 577- - thousand dollars.
- either way... keith tells news- 25 he's ready to sign, with - detroit... if he gets the same- - - - offer on paper... even at the - expense, of a great plan "b".
"it's my dream to make it to th big leagues and if i go to- college for three years - that sets me back three years - that i didn't have to try to- develop in the- professional atmosphere.
So it- wasn't like i was 100 percent - mlb, 100- percent college.
It was more- like if they hit my number i'm- really happy to go.
If not, i'm- happy to go to college."
For a guy that won gatorade - player of the year for- - - - mississippi, in 20-19... the- same year he hit .527... with - the same- number eight home runs as he ha- strikeouts... keith really had- to sweat it out, on draft day.- which could turn out to be a- problem, for opposing - pitchers... down the line.- "yeah, i'd rather be an underdo any day of the week.
I mean i - grew up like that.
I- was always a guy that had to- work for what he got and i thin- it's better that way.
It's- more satisfying that way.
And i- think that's one of the reasons- i'm a success right now is- because that's the things that- drives behind me and makes me - get better.
I'm - excited.
Being a fifth rounder- and i was expecting to be a - first, second, third rounder, - it does put an extra chip on my- shoulder.
And for me, i have- something to prove- now."
- keith says he was drafted as a- left side of the infield- player... - but could still get the chance- to pitch, on his way to the - show.
- he also says he's expecting a - call, in the next few days... - with- details...
|
|
|
