Biloxi’s Colt Keith survives MLB Draft pressure cooker

As if Colt Keith wasn’t already stressed out enough about his baseball future, the former Biloxi Indian says he only got one hour of sleep the night before day two of the MLB Draft.

- as if colt keith wasn't already- stressed out enough, about- his baseball future... the- former biloxi indian says he- only got one hour of sleep... - the night before day 2 of the - m-l-b - draft.- the rest of the day was even- more of a pressure cooker - situation... having to wait mor- than four hours... and- almost 100 picks... to- finally... get the call of his- life.

- - nat ---> "batting third and playing third base, - number 33, junior, colten - keith!"

"it was like insane.

It was definitely the most stressful - night of my life and it went- from probably one of the worst- days of my life to the best day- of my life in the matter of - a minute."

Four rounds into the 20-20 m-l-- first-year player draft... time- was - starting to run out... on the - former biloxi baseball star.- "there were a few teams that called and said hey, like we- - - - didn't expect this guy to be- here so we're going to pick him- instead of you.

There was three- or four of those calls, - so it's just bad luck and the - circumstance really pushed me - down."

- - - down but not out... colt keith- says he started to accept a - future... that included three - years, at arizona state...- before- living out his lifelong dream..- of going pro.

- that is... until the detroit- tigers... threw him a wicked- curveball.- "detroit called out of nowhere and offered what i wanted, so - basically went from a - frown to a grin standing up - going crazy and it was like tha- when they picked- me.

And it was just - you'll- never see me go from that down- to that high in a matter of 10- - - - seconds."

What the tigers offered their - fifth round pick... was third - round money... which could be a- high as 857-thousand- dollars... and as low as 577- - thousand dollars.

- either way... keith tells news- 25 he's ready to sign, with - detroit... if he gets the same- - - - offer on paper... even at the - expense, of a great plan "b".

"it's my dream to make it to th big leagues and if i go to- college for three years - that sets me back three years - that i didn't have to try to- develop in the- professional atmosphere.

So it- wasn't like i was 100 percent - mlb, 100- percent college.

It was more- like if they hit my number i'm- really happy to go.

If not, i'm- happy to go to college."

For a guy that won gatorade - player of the year for- - - - mississippi, in 20-19... the- same year he hit .527... with - the same- number eight home runs as he ha- strikeouts... keith really had- to sweat it out, on draft day.- which could turn out to be a- problem, for opposing - pitchers... down the line.- "yeah, i'd rather be an underdo any day of the week.

I mean i - grew up like that.

I- was always a guy that had to- work for what he got and i thin- it's better that way.

It's- more satisfying that way.

And i- think that's one of the reasons- i'm a success right now is- because that's the things that- drives behind me and makes me - get better.

I'm - excited.

Being a fifth rounder- and i was expecting to be a - first, second, third rounder, - it does put an extra chip on my- shoulder.

And for me, i have- something to prove- now."

- keith says he was drafted as a- left side of the infield- player... - but could still get the chance- to pitch, on his way to the - show.

- he also says he's expecting a - call, in the next few days... - with- details...