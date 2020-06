Local leaders say weeks of protests sparked legislative action

SUPPORT FROM MORETHAN 200 HOUSE ANDSENATE DEMOCRATS.CHECKING IN WITH OURLOCAL LEADERS...WHOSAY WEEKS OF PROTESTS....DEMANDING AN ENDTO POLICE BRUTIALITY.... DIDN'T GO UNHEARD...PASTOR RONALD BRITT-VICTORY TEMPLECHURCH PASTOR EUGENEJONES-CHURCH CLIP#289700:12:32 OVERDUE.

WAYOVERDUE.

IT SHOULD HAVEBEEN DONE YEARS AGO.INTHE LIFETIME OF EVENMARTIN LUTHER KING, ITSHOULD HAVE BEEN DONE."THE CRIES WORLDWIDEFOR RACIAL JUSTICE...STILL SHOUTING.BLACK LEADERS SAY IT'SGRABBED THE RIGHTATTENTION...PASTOR RONALD BRITT-VICTORY TEMPLECHURCH PASTOR EUGENEJONES-CHURCH CLIP#289700:13:13 "IT IS TIME, PASTTIME THAT THE POLICE ANDLAW ENFORCEMENT BEPOLICE BY SOMEONE ELSEOTHER THAN THEMSELVES"UNDER A NEW BILL...CALLED THE JUSTICE INPOLICING ACT...MORETHAN 200 HOUSE ANDSENATE DEMOCRATS AREPUSHING TO BANCHOKEHOLDS...NO-KNOCK WARRANTS...CREATE A NATIONALPOLICE MISCONDUCTDATABASE ..TO AVOID"PROBLEMATIC OFFICERS"WHO ARE FIRED, FROMMOVING AROUNDWITHOUTACCOUNTABILITY....IT ALSO MAKESLYNCHING A FEDERALCRIME.CONGRESSMAN JIMMYPANETTA CLIP#294101:20:18 .

"WE HEARDTHEM.

WE LISTENED TOTHEM.

AND WE'VE ACTEDWITH THIS BILL...01:18:57 MAKING SURETHAT IT LOOKS AT WHAT TYPEOF POLICING WE WANT TOHAVE AT THE FEDERAL LEVELAND INCENTIVIZING LOCALAGENCIES TO MAKE THOSEAPPROPRIATE CHANGES SOTHAT THEY REFORM ASWELL," ALANI: CLIP#293801:00:58 "WHAT IS THISGOING TO LOOK LIKE WHENYOU GO TO COURT?"00:03:34 WELL, THEQUESTION IS THE TYPE OFFORCE THAT'S USED.OK.

I MEAN, IF THIS CHOKECHOKEHOLDS, IT'S NOT NEW.THAT'S AN EASY SITUATIONTHAT CAN ULTIMATELY RESULTIN CRIMINAL PROSECUTIONAND CERTAINLY CIVILLIABILITY.BUTT TO 00:03:48 THEQUESTION OF WHETHER ORNOT AN OFFICER GOES FROMONE DEPARTMENT TO THENEXT WILL ULTIMATELY GO TOTHE LIABILITY OF THE CITYITSELF" THE BILL IS BEINGBACKED BY THE NAACP....BUT NOT EVERYONE ISON BOARD..THE AMERCAN CIVILLIBERITEIS UNION ORACLU...SAYS WHILE THEBILL TAKES SIGNIFICANTSTEPS TO INCREASESAFETY AND POLICEACCOUNTABILITY ...THE LEGISLATION ALSOPROVIDES HUNDREDS OFMILLIONS BACK INTO LAWENFORCEMENT, AND FORTHE ACLU, THAT'S ANONSTARTER...THEY SAY MORE MUST BEDONE TO CHANGE THEROLE OF POLICE IN OURSOCIETYFUNDEMENTALLY," EVENWITH PUSHBACK OROPPOSITION...MANY ARESTILL HOPEFUL....READYPASTOR RONALD BRITT-VICTORY TEMPLECHURCH PASTOR EUGENEJONES-CHURCH CLIP#289700:17:19 "IT'S TIME THATWE NOT ONLY JUST TALKABOUT CHANGE, BUT THATWE REALLY BE ABLE TOEXPERIENCE CHANGE." ##ADVOCATES ARE ALSOHOPING TO SEE MORETALKS ABOUT DEADLYUSE OF FORCE...INPARTICULAR WHEN ITCOMES TO DESALATIONPROCESSES FORUNARMED PEOPLE.DAN..